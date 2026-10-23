'Made in India' Nagastra-2 anti-tank loitering munitions delivered to Indian Army

New Delhi:

A month after delivering 450 Nagastra-1R kamikaze drones, Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited has delivered its Nagastra 2 Anti-Tank Loiter Munition System to the Indian Army. Nagastra 2 is equipped with day-and-night surveillance cameras and a 4 kg tandem shaped-charge warhead, designed to penetrate targets protected by up to 650 mm of Rolled Homogeneous Armour (RHA).

Features of Nagastra-2 kamikaze drones

The system offers an operational range of 25 km in recover and reuse mode and 50 km in fire-and-forget mode, with an endurance of up to 60 minutes. These capabilities provide operational flexibility for precision engagement of armoured targets. A key technological feature of Nagastra 2 is its Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) capability, designed to enhance its resilience in electronically contested battlefield environments.

This capability strengthens its potential to operate in the presence of electronic warfare threats, including communication jamming, GPS jamming and spoofing. The development and delivery of Nagastra 2 mark another significant step towards strengthening India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and equipping the Indian Army with advanced, technology driven loiter munition systems.

Nagastra-1R can be used for suicide attacks; check features

The Nagastra-1R has been designed to meet the specific requirements of the Army. It can be utilised for 'kamikaze' (suicide) attacks during short-range operations. It also features the capability to abort the mission mid-flight and safely recover the drone.

According to the company, the system's accuracy was evaluated based on its ability to strike targets during multiple live trials. Amidst ongoing conflicts involving Iran, the US, and Israel, this indigenously developed system is being highlighted as a cost-effective option capable of delivering precision strikes. SDAL is now focusing on further expanding the deployment of its loitering munition systems and strengthening long-term collaboration with the Indian Armed Forces.

Tejas Mk1A gets a major boost

Earlier, India's indigenous Tejas Mk1A fighter programme received another major boost, with US aerospace major GE Aerospace delivering four more F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The latest consignment, shipped in September, takes the total number of engines delivered to HAL for the Tejas Mk1A fleet to 14.

The development comes as HAL continues to receive engines under a contract for 99 F404-IN20 powerplants signed with GE Aerospace in 2021. The deal, valued at Rs 5,375 crore, covers the engine requirement for the Tejas Mk1A fleet. In a statement, GE Aerospace said, "GE Aerospace shipped four F404–IN20 engines in September 2026. We remain focused on delivering the engines needed to power India's Tejas indigenous fighter jets."

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