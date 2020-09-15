Ex-Navy man Madan Sharma meets Maharashtra Guv over assault case

Image Source : TWITTER Assault case: Ex-Navy man meets Maharashtra governor

Former Navy man Madan Sharma, who was recently attacked by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday. Sharma (62) met Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. He was attacked last Friday for allegedly forwarding a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

After the attack, Sharma had demanded that the chief minister apologise to him and the country.

He had also said that Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

Six Shiv Sena workers were arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, commenting on the arrest of Shiv Sena workers in the case, MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday once again played down the incident and said that “something like this could happen in a big state like Maharashtra”.

"If someone has attacked, they did not ask us. Maharashtra is a big state. Something like this can happen to anyone. Do you know how many ex-servicemen have been attacked in UP? But, Defence Minister didn't call them. Our government believes that no innocent person should be attacked," the Shiv Sena leader had said.

In a statement, Madan Sharma had said, "I'm injured and stressed. What happened, is saddening. I would like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law and order then resign and let people decide who should look after it."

At least 4 Shiv Sainiks who were arrested for assaulting a retired Indian Navy officer for allegedly forwarding a cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, were released on bail on Saturday.

