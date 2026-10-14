Mad Sandhu murder case: Punjab Police arrests key accused Jobanpreet in Mumbai

Punjab Police has made a major breakthrough in the Mad Sandhu murder case, with the Jalandhar Counter Intelligence team arresting the main accused, Jobanpreet, in Mumbai. The operation was carried out in coordination with the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The police recovered three pistols, five magazines and 11 cartridges from Jobanpreet's possession. Preliminary investigations indicate that he allegedly supplied weapons to shooters, arranged funding and provided logistical support on the instructions of handlers based abroad. He has also admitted to his involvement in three extortion-related firing incidents in Tarn Taran district.

Jobanpreet's alleged role in the network

According to the initial findings, Jobanpreet allegedly helped coordinate the supply of weapons and other logistical arrangements for shooters acting on the instructions of handlers based abroad. His alleged involvement in three firing incidents linked to extortion in Tarn Taran district has also emerged during the investigation.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and establish its connections. Police is working to trace links within and beyond the network to determine the full extent of its operations.

Goldy Dhillon's alleged claim of responsibility

Earlier in the investigation, a social media post purportedly issued by gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for Sandhu's killing. The authenticity of the post was not independently verified, and police had not publicly confirmed Dhillon's involvement in the shooting at the time.

In the purported post, Dhillon alleged that Sandhu was "misguiding the new generation" and criticised the influencer's social media content. The post also contained threatening remarks against people who, according to its writer, were promoting such content, warning them to be prepared for similar action.

It further referred to several other names and groups associated with the gangster. The post also carried a warning directed at people who allegedly did not respond to calls from the group, telling them to "wait and watch".

The motive behind Sandhu's killing remains under investigation. Police has been examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and other leads to establish the circumstances of the shooting and identify those responsible.

Who was Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu, whose real name was Madhusudan, was a makeup artist, stylist and social media influencer who had built a significant online following. He frequently appeared on podcasts and other digital programmes, discussing makeup, the Punjabi entertainment industry and gender-related issues.

Sandhu had also faced homophobic trolling on social media and had spoken openly about his identity.

He began his professional career in the fashion industry, working as a stylist and assistant costume designer in films in Punjab and Mumbai. He later established himself as a makeup artist and digital creator.

With Jobanpreet's arrest, investigators are now examining the wider network and its connections. Further investigation is continuing to establish the extent of the alleged operation and identify any other people linked to the case.

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