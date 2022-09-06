Lumpy virus infects two cows in MP's Indore; alert sounded, animal imports banned in city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Lumpy virus infects two cows in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Lumpy virus: Two cows in the Depalpur village of Madhya Pradesh's Indore were found infected with the lumpy virus, sounding an alert in the district. According to the details, the cows are being treated at a veterinary department.

Veterinarian Dr. Prashant Tiwari, Indore said that the cattle in which the infection was found belong to the district and have not come from outside, after which an alert has been issued in the district.

"Lumpy virus has been confirmed in two cows in the Depalpur area. The cow is from here and has not come from outside, both are local cows. We have issued an alert in the entire district after receiving two cases," said Dr. Prashant Tiwari.

Taking precautionary measures, the Indore administration has banned the import of animals from Rajasthan and other districts where lumpy cases have been found.

The lumpy virus has been found only in cows and buffaloes. There is no danger to humans in eating meat or using milk of animals that do not have the symptoms of the said virus. Animals can be cured of the lumpy virus, however, the milk of such animals may get infected due to the virus.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle.

Providing relief to the livestock of the country, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on August 10 launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from lumpy skin disease.

The vaccine has been developed by the National Equine Research Center, Hisar (Haryana) in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly).

(With inputs from ANI)

