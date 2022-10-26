Lumpy skin disease: Uttar Pradesh vaccinates 1.5 crore cows in two months

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE The record of 1.50 crore vaccinations was completed by about 2,000 teams.

Lumpy Skin Disease: In a bid to eradicate the lumpy skin disease, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it has vaccinated a record 1.50 crore cows and other cattle against the deadly viral disease within the span of two months.

According to a government statement, the state is the first one to have vaccinated so many cattle. As many as thirty-two districts out of the total 75 of the state have been affected by the disease, it added.

A total of about 1.05 lakh animals were affected in the west UP districts, after which more than 1 lakh cows have become disease-free following medical intervention, the statement said.

Thus, the recovery rate from the lumpy skin disease in the state stands at 95 percent, it said. In the second week of August, the Animal Husbandry Department had first formed a Team-9 after the animals with symptoms of lumpy skin disease were found, the statement read.

The state government adopted a hybrid model i.e both online and offline means we're used for training to make the campaign meaningful. Active cooperation of students of veterinary science colleges and private vaccination workers were also taken in the vaccination work, it said.

According to the statement, keeping in view the contingency of the disease, vaccination was started in August itself by making emergency arrangements for 17.50 lakh doses of vaccine. The record of 1.50 crore vaccinations was completed by about 2,000 teams. For the prevention of the lumpy skin disease, 1.60 crore vaccinations have been targeted by October 31, 2022, it said.

