Lumpy skin disease: Maharashtra districts asked to speed up cattle vaccination to control spread of virus

Lumpy skin disease: The Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department has directed authorities of all districts in the state to speed up vaccination to check the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle.

The disease has so far claimed the lives of 43 cattle in the state, a release from the animal husbandry said on Monday (September 12).

A total of 5,51,120 livestock in 1,755 villages within five-kilometre radius of the infected area have been vaccinated, it said.

Out of total of 2,664 infected livestock in the affected villages, 1,520 have recovered after treatment, it added.

The Animal Husbandry Department Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said the disease was spreading rapidly in the state and there was need to raise public awareness on a large scale.

"In order to keep the mortality rate down due to lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra, a batch of 10 lakh vaccine doses has been received to vaccinate cows within a radius of five km of an affected area," the release said.

"Instructions have been given that the vaccination should be done at a faster pace and continuous efforts should be made to bring the disease under control," the animal husbandry department said in the release.

It also said that Rs 1 crore should be made available from the District Planning Committee for each district for the procurement of vaccines and medicines useful in curbing the ailment.

"A vaccination campaign should be conducted in collaboration with private livestock supervisors to control the disease and their services should be taken on a remuneration basis. Vacant posts in the animal husbandry department must be immediately filled on a contract basis," the release said.

The Maharashtra government has already declared the whole state as a "controlled area" to curb the spread of the disease, and has banned holding of markets, races and exhibitions connected to cattle.

Singh said his department observed that private veterinary doctors were prescribing expensive antibiotics and other supportive medicines for the disease, whereas all the necessary medicines were available at government veterinary dispensaries and mini veterinary polyclinics in tehsils.

"All farmers should avail free treatment for their affected cattle at their doorstep by contacting government veterinary dispensaries nearby and livestock development officers," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

