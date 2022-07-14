Lulu mall controversy: Hindu Mahasabha plans to recite Sundar Kand inside complex after namaz row

Lulu mall controversy: The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha has planned to recite the Hanuman Chalisa (devotional hymns to Lord Hanuman) inside the premises of the newly opened Lulu Mall in Lucknow tomorrow. The Mahasabha also held a protest outside the mall today.

This comes in the backdrop of a video which went viral on social media that shows a group of people offering namaz in an open space in the shopping arena of the mall. The video evoked a strong reaction from right-wing outfits.

In a statement issued in this regard, the Mahasabha also asked the Hindu community to boycott the mall. The Hindu outfit has further stated that since the opening of the mall, it has been allegedly said that 'love jihad' is promoted there. It noted that 80 per cent of the employees hired in the mall belonged to the Muslim community while the remaining 20 per cent are Hindu girls so that love jihad can be started. The statement stated that the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has banned namaz or other religious activities in public places. Despite this, people offered namaz in Lulu Mall.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated the Lulu Mall in the state capital on July 10. Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali MA was also present on the occasion.

