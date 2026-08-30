ISI's spy network exposed in Ludhiana: How Pakistan tracked security movements in Punjab

Ludhiana:

Ludhiana Police, in coordination with the Counter-Intelligence wing, has foiled an alleged espionage bid by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and arrested one person, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rashpal Singh, a resident of Sarafkot in Gurdaspur's Fatehgarh Churian. According to Sharma, a joint team acting on secret information intercepted Singh on August 27. Police said the accused had rented a shop opposite a hospital in New Sunder Nagar on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur National Highway.

Accused allegedly provided live CCTV access to Pakistan handlers

According to the police, Singh had installed CCTV cameras outside the rented shop and provided his handlers in Pakistan with full live-streaming access to the cameras. The Pakistani operatives allegedly used the CCTV feed to monitor security movements in the area. Police also alleged that the operatives issued threats through various mobile numbers. Singh was also allegedly sharing confidential information related to national security and defence agencies with his handlers, Sharma said.

CCTV equipment recovered

During the operation, police recovered two CCTV cameras, a WiFi router, a power adapter and a memory card from the accused's possession. The equipment is being examined as part of the investigation into the alleged transmission of sensitive information.

Case registered under Official Secrets Act

A case has been registered at Sarabha Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused was produced before a court and sent to six-day police remand. Police are now conducting an in-depth interrogation of Singh to establish the extent of the information allegedly transmitted to his handlers in Pakistan.

Probe underway to determine extent of sensitive data shared

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the investigation is focused on determining the extent of sensitive data that was transmitted. “An in-depth interrogation is underway to ascertain the extent of sensitive data transmitted,” Sharma said. The investigation is ongoing as police examine the recovered equipment and question the accused about the alleged espionage activities.

Delhi Police busts alleged ISI espionage module

The Delhi Police arrested a young couple on August 28, 2026, for allegedly working at the behest of Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), officials said. The duo, identified as Mohammad Sahil and his wife Sameera, were arrested by the Northern Range of the Special Cell after police received specific inputs about a Pakistan-backed espionage network operating in the National Capital Region (NCR).

(With inputs from PTI)

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