Ludhiana man's decomposed body found in drum, revives horror of Meerut murder A decomposed body of a man was found stuffed in a drum in Ludhiana’s Sherpur area, echoing the chilling Meerut murder case. Police suspect premeditated murder and are reviewing CCTV footage, questioning drum manufacturers, and checking missing person reports.

Ludhiana:

In a grim discovery that echoes the chilling Meerut murder case, the decomposed body of a man was found stuffed inside a blue plastic drum in Ludhiana’s Sherpur area on Wednesday morning. The body, wrapped in a bedsheet and enclosed in a plastic sack, had its neck and legs tightly bound with rope, raising strong suspicion of a premeditated murder.

Discovery triggered by foul smell

The case came to light after locals complained of a foul odour emanating from a vacant plot. Ragpickers stumbled upon the drum and alerted the police. Officers from Division Number 6 Police Station reached the spot and recovered the body.

Kulwant Kaur, the Station House Officer (SHO), said, “The deceased appears to be a migrant based on facial features. There are no visible injury marks as the body is decomposed. The exact cause of death will be determined through post-mortem.”

Suspicion of premeditated murder

Investigating officers believe the drum was newly purchased, suggesting the crime may have been carefully planned. According to police sources quoted by India Today, the drum appeared brand new, raising suspicions that it was specifically bought to dispose of the body.

The police have identified 42 drum manufacturing units in Ludhiana and have begun questioning several of them. “Many drum companies are being questioned,” said SHO Kaur. Investigators are also looking into vehicle movements and tracking suspicious registration numbers in connection to the case.

CCTV footage and missing person reports under review

Police are scanning CCTV footage from within a five-kilometre radius of the crime scene, including nearby bus stands, railway stations, and public areas, to identify anyone seen transporting the drum. Efforts are also underway to match the victim’s description with missing person reports filed over the past week in Ludhiana and neighbouring districts.

Large migrant population under scrutiny

With a significant number of migrants residing in the area, police have intensified questioning in the neighbourhood. Authorities believe the manner in which the body was concealed points to someone familiar with the locality and possibly known to the victim.

A case of murder against unknown persons has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing.