Ludhiana court blast: Bomber's friend, a lady constable, arrested based on call records

Ludhiana court blast updates: A lady friend of the bomber was arrested on Saturday, said Punjab Police officials, stating that call records were found in the accused's phone. The arrested is a constable who was posted in the SP's office, added officials.

Officials said that the role of the woman in the blast is still being probed.

The identity of the bomber was identified on Friday. He was a dismissed Punjab policeman, said sources. The man, Gagandeep had multiple cases registered against his name. Gagandeep Singh was a resident of Khanna in Ludhiana and dismissed from the post of head constable in some drug case, said police sources. Police had earlier said they suspect that the man killed in the blast was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

