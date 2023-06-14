Ludhiana’s ‘biggest heist’ case solved, claims Punjab Police after arresting 5 accused

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Police claimed of solving one of the ‘biggest heist’ cases

Ludhiana’s ‘biggest heist’ case: The Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed that it solved the robbery incident which happened in Ludhiana on June 10. Official said five accused have been arrested in connection with Ludhiana's Rs 8.49 crore robbery.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the robbery case has been solved.

Armed robbers had decamped with cash from the office of CMS Securities, a cash management services company, in Ludhiana's New Rajguru Nagar locality on June 10 after overpowering security guards.

"In a major breakthrough, @Ludhiana_Police, supported by Counter Intelligence has solved the Cash Van Robbery case in less than 60 hours. Out of 10 accused involved in planning, 5 main apprehended and major recovery effected. Investigations are ongoing," he said in a tweet.

About the robbery

The robbery, which took place at CMS Securities in the New Rajguru Nagar locality Ludhiana on Saturday, was being considered one of the biggest heists in Ludhiana in the recent past.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shubham Aggarwal had said ten teams have been formed to nab the accused who broke into the office around 1.30 am and decamped with the cash in a van of the company.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the main gate of the office was of poor quality, he added. Earlier, the company officials reported that the robbed amount was around Rs 7 crore. However, after the final counting of the remaining cash, the stolen amount was pegged at Rs 8.49 crore.

On the day of the incident, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the cash van, used by the robbers to escape was found near Mullanpur Dakha, adding that two weapons were also found in the vehicle.

Highlighting the negligence of the company, Sidhu said the cash was not kept in the currency chest but outside. About 16 cash vans of the company were parked inside the premises when the robbery took place, police said.

In 1987, Ludhiana had seen a loot of Rs 5 crore from a nationalised bank on GT Road by militants.

