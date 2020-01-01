Lucky to have been chosen by Priyanka: Congress leader fined Rs 6,100 for riding without helmet

Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar riding Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on his scooty in Lucknow last week

Dheeraj Gurjar, the Congress leader who rode party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on a scooter without a helmet in Lucknow last week, has hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for trying to stop them from meeting the family of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SR Darapuri.

Addressing reporters in Gonda on Wednesday, Gurjar said that he was lucky to have been chosen by Priyanka to ride her to Darapuri’s residence. “I am proud to be a Congress worker. I am lucky that she gave me this opportunity,” said Gurjar, who was fined Rs 6,100 for riding without a helmet. According to agency reports, the fine was paid by the vehicle owner on Wednesday.

He said that the state government had no right to stop someone from seeing the victim’s family, adding that the government had created such an atmosphere in the first place.

He also questioned the fine issued to him, asking why no leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party had been arrested in the past for violating the traffic rules. “Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari have been seen riding without a helmet. Why wasn’t there any action initiated against them,” questioned Gurjar, a former MLA and party’s national secretary.

(inputs from Amit Kumar Srivastava in Gonda)