Lucknow: Protests against Chinese products in Yahiyaganj market; traders burn Jinping's effigy

Image Source : INDIA TV Lucknow: Traders protest against Chinese products in Yahiayaganj wholesale market

Various cities across the country are witnessing protests against the use of Chinese products, following the clash between armies of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a violent faceoff with the Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley. Further, various media reports have shown people damaging their TV sets, phones and other Chinese products as a mark of protest against the killing of Indian soldiers.

In Lucknow, traders at a well-known market were seen protesting against China and the products imported from there. According to reports, the Yahiyaganj market in Lucknow is the biggest market of Chinese products, however, several shop owners in the market have now decided to boycott Chinese products.

Image Source : INDIA TV Traders at Lucknow's Yahiyaganj market seen protesting against the sale and use of Chinese products following India-China standoff

In some visuals showing protests, people were seen burning the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, while others were seen damaging mobile phones and other electronics imported from China.

When spoken to traders, they said the boycott and protests against the use of Chinese products will continue until the Jinping-led country's economy suffers.

Call for boycott of Chinese goods has also taken over social media with people photos and videos destroying Chinese products they consume.

Users are posting visuals using #ChineseProductsInDustbin and #BharatUnitedAgainstChina.

Industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said sentiments are being shaped in consumers' minds through various social media platforms and other channels over recent developments that could reflect in the purchase behavour.

Also Read | Athawale demands ban on Chinese app TikTok in India

Also Read | As Boycott China chorus grows, here's list of top Chinese companies in India

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage