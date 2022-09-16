Lucknow: 9 killed, 2 injured after wall collapses amid heavy rainfall in Dilkusha area

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Lucknow: 9 killed, 2 injured after wall collapses amid heavy rainfall.

Lucknow wall collapse : At least nine people were killed and around two got injured after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Friday (September 16). One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.

"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia.

"We reached the spot around 3:00 am. Nine bodies were pulled out from the debris and one person was rescued alive," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for those who died and Rs 2 lakh for the treatment of the injured.

More details are awaited in this regard.

