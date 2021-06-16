Lucknow University to adopt Covid orphans

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lucknow University will take over the responsibility for over 70 Covid orphans. (Representational image)

The Lucknow University will take over the responsibility of over 70 Covid orphans who have lost their earning parents in the pandemic.

Lucknow University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Alok Kumar Rai said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has become an inspiration for many teachers and following in his footsteps we have stepped forward to help children."

Teachers from Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Sultanpur, and other districts are also bearing the expenses of about 1,000 children.

Sushil Singh, working as Associate Professor in Ramswaroop University, Lucknow, said, "The Yogi government has been committed since the beginning to the education, health, and betterment of the children. Our institution is taking full responsibility for the education of over 50 children."

Anupam Srivastava of Prayagraj is also taking care of around 100 children who belong to financially weak families.

Rakesh Pandey, who works as an assistant teacher in the primary school of Varanasi, has helped about 500 destitute children financially in the last two years. He said, "Over 50 children have been identified so far who have lost their parents due to Covid."

Shailendra Chaturvedi, a teacher of the Government Girls Inter College, Sultanpur, said, "All of us are constantly in touch with the NGOs and identifying such children in the district. So far, 20 children have been identified."

Apart from teachers, many other government and non-government organizations in the state are putting all their efforts to identify Covid orphans and take their responsibilities.

For the systematic upbringing and education of children who lost both their parents or legal guardians due to Covid, Yogi Adityanath has launched the 'Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana'.

Under this project, monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 will be given to a child's guardian or caretaker till he or she attains adulthood, while those who do not have anyone to look after them will be sent to child protection homes.

For Covid orphans, a free education facility will be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and Atal residential schools. Under the Abhyudaya Yojana, laptops and tablets will be provided to facilitate higher studies of such children.

The Yogi Adityanath government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 1,01,000 for the marriage of girls under the scheme.

