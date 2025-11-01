Zaika-e-Lucknow: UNESCO honours the city of Nawabs for its iconic cuisine, PM Modi hails global recognition Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the recognition as a tribute to Lucknow’s exceptional culinary heritage and its lasting contribution to India’s diverse gastronomic legacy.

Lucknow:

The famed culinary capital of North India, Lucknow, has achieved global recognition as UNESCO included it in its Creative Cities Network (CCN) under the ‘Gastronomy’ category. Renowned for its rich Awadhi cuisine- from velvety Galouti kebabs to aromatic biryanis and cloud-like Makkhan Malai- the city has now officially sealed its reputation as one of the world’s most distinguished culinary destinations.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay announced the addition of 58 new cities to the network, bringing the total to 408 across over 100 countries. These cities were recognized for using creativity as a driving force for sustainable development, cultural identity, and innovation.

Culinary pride of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the honour, calling Lucknow a shining symbol of India’s vibrant cultural and culinary spirit. “Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow and I call upon people from around the world to visit the city and discover its uniqueness,” Modi wrote on X, urging global travellers to experience its gastronomic charm firsthand.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat called the recognition a tribute to Lucknow’s “distinguished culinary heritage and its invaluable contribution to India’s rich gastronomic traditions.” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hailed it as a testament to India’s rising global recognition under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

A heritage of taste and tradition

Lucknow’s cuisine, deeply rooted in the Awadhi tradition, has been perfected over centuries. It reflects a legacy of refinement, artistry, and hospitality shaped by Mughal influences and the Nawabi ethos. Restaurants like the iconic Tunday Kababi in Aminabad stand as living testaments to this legacy. “We don’t just love good food, we take great pride in serving it. Nothing satisfies a true Lucknowite more than seeing someone relish the city’s dishes,” said owner Mohd Usman.

From the melt-in-the-mouth Galouti kebab to the spiced yet delicate Awadhi biryani, and from piping-hot khasta kachoris to fluffy sheermaal paired with nihari, every dish in the city tells a story. Even street staples like paani ke batashe and creamy malai gilori delight both locals and visitors alike.

Global recognition boosts tourism and pride

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh shared that the nomination process began earlier this year and was approved after extensive evaluation. He said, “This honour not only marks international recognition of Lucknow's tradition and hospitality but also opens a new era for Uttar Pradesh's tourism.”

Tourism data supports this growing appeal- Lucknow hosted over 8.27 million visitors in 2024, and more than 7 million have already arrived in 2025, reflecting the city’s status as a cultural and culinary hub.

Culinary artists celebrate the honour

Chefs and food experts across India hailed UNESCO’s move as long overdue. “Lucknow is the Mecca of gourmet in India,” said food critic Pushpesh Pant, adding that the city’s culinary artistry has long influenced other regional cuisines like Delhi and Hyderabad.

Himanshu Bajpai, author and storyteller, said the recognition would “cement Lucknow’s position among global connoisseurs.”

Celebrated chef Ranveer Brar, a proud Lucknow native, said the honour comes with responsibility. “It brings a sense of pride but also an obligation to showcase our cuisine to the world with even greater authenticity,” Brar said.

A taste that transcends borders

Lucknow’s gastronomic reputation extends far beyond India’s borders. Its slow-cooked dum delicacies, the intricate layering of flavors, and traditional recipes guarded through generations define a truly timeless cuisine.

As PM Modi put it, the UNESCO recognition is not just about food but about cultural identity and the spirit of hospitality, a moment of pride for every Lucknawi . The City of Nawabs has, indeed, served the world another reminder that its real royalty lies in its kitchen.