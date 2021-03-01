Image Source : PTI/FILE Lucknow administration imposes Section 144 in the capital city in view of expected protests

Lucknow administration on Monday imposed Section 144 in view of expected protests in the capital city. According to a press note, the local administration said that political parties, student organizations, or farmer unions could hold protests in the region and that may have an "adverse effect" on the prevailing peaceful situation.

It said festivals including MahaShivratri, Holika Dahan, Shab-e-Barat, Good Friday, and Easter Saturday, were round the corner and anti-social elements may disrupt peace on the occasion. The press note also cited concerns relating to COVID-19.

