Image Source : INDIA TV WATCH | Lucknow citizens honour sanitary workers; greet them with flower petals, aarti

Sanitation workers in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar received a rousing welcome as people in the locality showered them with flower petals and also garlanded them for their service during the COVID-19 lockdown. Not only did the Sarojini Nagar residents along with volenteers from My Home India organisation showered flowers on the workers, they were also greeted with a big round of applause. Their aarti was also performed by some people, while some rang the bell, other blew the 'Shankh'.

Sanitation workers have been working tirelessly even during lockdown and people were applauding their effort. Some people also patted their back while handing them food packages, expressing gratitude to those at the forefront of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage