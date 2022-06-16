Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lucknow PUBG murder: 'Remorseless' 16-yr-old says ready to face death penalty for killing mother

Lucknow PUBG murder latest news: Sensational revelations are tumbling out with each passing day in the Lucknow PUBG murder case even as people questioning the police probe. A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother on June 4 after she stopped him from playing PUBG - a popular mobile combat game. The teen used his father's licensed gun to kill his mother, the police have said in their initial probe.

After being sent to juvenile home, the teen has reportedly confessed to his crime. "The maximum punishment is the death penalty and I am ready to face it. I killed my mother with a pistol and also partied the entire night with my friends," the accused told the magistrate.

PUBG theory cooked by police?

Although the teen confessed to his crime, questions are being raised over the probe investigation in the case. It is being said the teen may certainly have pulled the trigger of the gun killing his mother, he was being handled by someone else.

The accused teen video-called his father on June 7, three days after the murder, to tell him about the crime. He also showed the dead body of his mother and the pistol he used to his father. What is noticeable is that the teenager didn't run away after murdering his mother despite him having ample time to do so. In fact, he reportedly tried to hide his crime by using air freshener to kill the stench emanating from the victim's body. Why did the boy wait for three days to inform his father about the incident?

Reports say that the accused had gone out of the house on his scooter at about 2 AM to meet someone. However, the police is yet to confirm this.

Was there a mastermind in the case? Was the 16-year-old being used by someone else? Did another person use the boy's anger towards his mother to get the woman killed? Several questions remain unanswered.

