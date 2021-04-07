40 doctors, most fully vaccinated, test positive for COVID-19 at Lucknow's KGMU

Image Source : PTI 40 KGMU doctors test Covid positive

As many as 40 doctors, including Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen (retd) Vipin Puri, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU). According to the details, the Vice-Chancellor was administered the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on March 25, yet he has now tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time since August last year.

Commenting on the situation, KGMU's Sandeep Tewari said, "During the last four days, around 40 doctors, including medical superintendent Himanshu, have tested positive."

Most of the doctors have tested positive despite taking both the doses of vaccine.

The infected doctors include 20 from the general surgery department, nine from the urology department and three from the department of medicine.

Tests of several other faculty members are being conducted after they complained of influenza-like symptoms on Tuesday and their reports will be available later.

Screening of entire staff in several departments will also be done on Wednesday.

The heads of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Medanta hospital and Era Medical college have already tested positive for COVID-19 even after getting vaccinated.

Senior BJP leader Jagdambika Pal also tested positive after he complaint of fever.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported seven new fatalities during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,248.

The new deaths include Professor Brajesh Shukla of the Lucknow University, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, and chief pharmacist of police lines, RK Chaudhary.

Lucknow, which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot, reported 1,188 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Presently, there are 4,560 coronavirus patients under home isolation.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest India News