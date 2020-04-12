Lucknow: IAS Abhishek Prakash leads administration, facilitates home delivery of essentials amid lockdown

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus lockdown: Home delivery of essential products being made in several cities across India

Amid lockdown orders across the country in wake of coronavirus, home essentials are being made available at doorsteps. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised people to stay indoors to contain the spread of COVID-19, commodities including fruits, vegetables, grocery items and dairy products are now being delivered at home. At this time, people associated with essential services have proved to be the real heroes of the nation, as they are leaving no stones unturned to reach out to the masses and doing everything they can to cater to the needs of people.

IAS Abhishek Prakash, the District Magistrate of Lucknow is leading the administration and is facilitating people at the time of lockdown. Nearly 30,000 doorstep deliveries are being made every day in Lucknow, under the administration of IAS Abhishek Prakash. More than 2 lakh households have so far benefitted from the services.

#IAS Abhishek Prakash is leading District Administration Lko and leaving no stone unturned in facilitating people at the time of lockdown. Daily 30K #DoorstepDdeliveries are being made & more than 2 Lakh #households have been benefitted till now.@CMOfficeUP @ChiefSecyUP — UP IAS Association (@upiasasso) April 11, 2020

Several videos of police officials working round the clock to help people have also surfaced on social media. In cities like Delhi and Lucknow, cops were seen distributing food items to those in need.

India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma also hailed the splendid job of the police force and shed light on how the on-duty cops are abiding by their jobs, along with keeping themselves safe against contracting the COVID-19.

Twelve thousand vendors have been approved in Uttar Pradesh to home deliver essential commodities, said Devesh Chaturvedi, principal secretary, agriculture, Uttar Pradesh.

In the Delhi NCR region, Mother Dairy has doubled its supplies of fruits and vegetable in its 310 stores to 330 tonnes, to meet the rising demand of consumers, said Pradipta Sahoo, business head, Safal.

