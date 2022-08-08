Lucknow: Group of men celebrate birthday, create ruckus inside civil hospital; probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Probe ordered into b'day party held at Lucknow hospital

Highlights Sources said that the birthday was celebrated at midnight on Sunday

The ruckus continued for almost an hour, disturbing the patients

Some people in the video could be seen with cake smeared on their faces

Lucknow: A viral video stirred controversy in Lucknow after it showed a group of men holding birthday celebrations inside a hospital. The video showed the men creating a ruckus and indulging in a mock belt fight.

Sources said that the birthday was celebrated at midnight on Sunday and the ruckus continued for almost an hour, disturbing the patients.

Some people in the video could be seen with cake smeared on their faces.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, on Monday ordered a probe into the viral video showing birthday celebrations inside the Civil hospital OPD.

Civil hospital director Dr Anand Ojha said that the video has been brought to his notice and the matter is being investigated.

"We are trying to identify the people seen in the video and strict action will be taken against them," he said.

The deputy chief minister said that action will be taken as soon as the report is received by him.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Lucknow: Food carts banned outside schools; parents to park vehicles 1 km away | Details

Latest India News