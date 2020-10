Image Source : ANI Lucknow: Fire breaks out at Dhobi Ghat in Aishbagh

A fire broke out at Aishbagh in Lucknow's Dhobi Ghat late Sunday night.

A number of fire tenders were rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No injuries were reported.

Lucknow: A fire broke out at Dhobi Ghat in Aishbagh late last night. Fire tenders reached at the spot and it was later doused. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/zQ4bYUD50P — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2020

