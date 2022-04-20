Lucknow to soon have emergency network to help patients find hospital beds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow to have emergency network for patients: Deputy CM

Lucknow will soon have an integrated emergency care network that will include all operational medical facilities. The network will help patients seeking emergency treatment in Lucknow to know of available beds at hospitals.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, said that he had asked the heads of all leading medical institutions to evolve a system for emergency and trauma patients so that they do not waste time looking for facilities at a hospital.

"The system will show the beds' availability at different hospitals and may function on the lines of the Integrated Covid Command Centre (ICCC) which was functional in the city during the Covid waves. Admission on all hospital beds for Covid patients were routed through ICCC which was under the control of district administration in tandem with the health directorate and medical officials," he said.

Pathak assured that in the coming months, there would be a visible improvement in health services and efforts would be made to make the health sector more people-friendly.

Pathak has been conducting raids at various hospitals, posing as a patient, to get feedback of the situation at the ground level.

He has pulled up medical officials for laxity and the absence of facilities for patients. He has also been interacting with patients in these hospitals to learn about the inadequacies.

