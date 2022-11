Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Lucknow: A man has been found dead at the farmhouse of DG Home Guards in Attari village in Lucknow. The body was found hanging to a mango tree in the farmhouse.

According to reports, the body has been identified of the farmhouse manager Vijay Maurya. As per preliminary information, cops are suspecting it a suicide.

The farmhouse belongs to IPS and DG Home Guards BK Maurya. Further investigation in the case is underway.

ALSO READ | Love story of five elderly men ends in murder in Bihar's Nalanda

Latest India News