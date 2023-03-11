Lucknow-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing soon after takeoff from Bengaluru; all passengers safe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Lucknow-bound Air Asia flight makes emergency landing soon after takeoff from Bengaluru

Air Asia flight emergency landing: A Lucknow-bound Air Asia flight made an emergency landing at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru 15 minutes after its takeoff owing to some technical issue on Saturday.

According to Air Asia authorities, the flight took off at 6:50 am and was supposed to land by 9 AM in Lucknow. They further said that all passengers and crew members of the flight were safe.

"AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru," the AIX Connect spokesperson said.

He further added that alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and that steps are being taken to minimise the impact on other scheduled operations.

SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing

Earlier on February 27, a SpiceJet flight on the way to Bangkok made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport. This came after the pilot noticed that an engine blade was broken.

According to the officials, the Boeing 737, operating as flight SG83, took off with 178 passengers and six crew members from the Kolkata airport for Bangkok around 1.09 am. Minutes later, the pilot noticed that the blade of the left engine was broken. The plane made an emergency landing at 1.27 am and all the passengers and crew members were brought out safely, airport officials said.

