Lucknow blast: At least one person was reported dead and five were injured in a blast in a house in the Bakshi Ka Talab area of ​​Lucknow.

The mother of the deceased has a license to make firecrackers, police said. But in the initial investigation, the police concluded that firecrackers were not made in the house. A cylinder burst could be the reason for the accident, police said. Further investigation is underway.

