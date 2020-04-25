Coronavirus in UP: Cable operator, wife test COVID-19 positive in Lucknow's Birhana; city tally crosses 200

Image Source : PTI Cable operator, wife test COVID-19 positive in Lucknow's Birhana

At least 19 more coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The new cases emerged after a cable operator in Lucknow's Birhana area developed symptoms and later tested positive for COVID-19. Among those infected, include the cable operator's wife as well. With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed the 200-mark. Two other fresh cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh include a 63-year-old resident of Gomtinagar Extension and a 70-year-old resident of Shravasti, undergoing treatment in a private hospital at a hospital in Faizabad Road.

Meanwhile, 17 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on April 25 in Uttar Pradesh, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 1,621. Among the total people infected as on date, 247 have recovered and 25 have passed away.

Uttar Pradesh's 1,621 cases put it at number 7 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India.

Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 6817, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

