Two youth dead after being hit by truck on Lucknow-Allahabad highway

Two youth died after being hit by a speeding truck on Lucknow-Allahabad highway under Kunda Kotwali police station area here, police said. Surendra Kumar Maurya (19) and Amit Yadav (20) were walking home in Baneymau village after meeting their friends when they were hit by the truck on the highway on Tuesday night, SHO D P Singh said.

The duo was rushed to a hospital nearby where the doctors declared Kumar dead, the SHO said, adding that Yadav was referred to a hospital in Allahabad where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The bodies have been sent for a post mortem, Singh added.

