Lucknow-Agra Expressway Accidents: 5 killed, 33 injured in separate road accidents due to dense fog

Lucknow Agra Expressway Accident: Five people were killed and 33 others injured in separate accidents here on Monday morning due to dense fog, police said. In Auraiya district, three people were killed and nine others were injured when a bus going to Lucknow from Dehardun rammed into a truck from behind on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, they said. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Chandra, Neeraj Kumar and Aman Kumar, they said.

Due to dense fog, some other vehicles including a bus and car were also affected by the accident but no passenger riding on them was hurt, police said. The injured passengers were rushed to the Saifai medical college hospital in Etawah for treatment while the rest were sent to their destinations, they said.

In Aligarh, two people were killed and 24 others were injured in accidents on NH 91 due to heavy fog, police said. More than a dozen vehicles including a police patrol car were damaged in these collisions which took place in a stretch of about 5 km under Akrabaad police station, about 25 km from here. Rescue operations are on with the help of locals and the injured are being rushed to different hospitals in the city, police said.

Apart from the Lucknow-Agra Expressway Accident, a vehicle in the wrong lane hits two cars on the expressway near Noida. An unidentified vehicle being driven on the wrong side allegedly hit two cars on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida amid dense fog on Monday morning, police said. While the cars suffered damages, no individual was injured in the crash which took place around 9 am near Bhogpur, under the Dadri police station limits, they said.

“The two cars – a Maruti Alto and a Maruti Ciaz – were on their way towards Ghaziabad on the expressway when the unidentified vehicle being driven on wrong side hit them from the opposite direction and sped away,” the police said in a statement. “The cars were damaged but no person was hurt in the episode,” the police said, adding legal proceedings in the case were underway.

In another road crash on Monday, an empty school bus and a car met with an accident on the Bilaspur road in the Dankaur police station area. No one was injured in the crash, the police added. Parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, witnessed dense fog Monday morning, leading to reduced visibility that resulted in slower movement of traffic on various road stretches in the district, according to an official.

