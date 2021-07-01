Follow us on Image Source : ARMY Lt Gen Sunil Puri Goswami takes over as DG Corps of Army Air Defence

Lieutenant General Sunil Puri Goswami was on Thursday appointed as the Director General Corps of Army Air Defence. He took over the charge from Lieutenant General AP Singh who proceeded on superannuation on June 30, 2021.

Lieutenant General Sunil Puri Goswami is the 13th Director General of Army Air Defence.

The General Officer is an alumnus of Sainik School, Chittorgarh, National Defence Academy, Pune and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned in 1984, commanded an AD Missile Regiment and an Independent Air Defence Brigade in a Strike Corps.

Lieutenant General Goswami also commanded an Independent Air Defence troop as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka and has served in Botswana as part of the Indian Army Training Team.

A seasoned officer, he has varied operational and logistics experience while serving in various outfits across the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East. The General Officer has also attended the prestigious Higher Defence Management Course and Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration Course.

