Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed next Chief of Army Staff, to take charge on June 30: Know all about him

New Delhi:

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff. The current Vice Chief of the Army Staff will take over the top position on June 30 following the retirement of General Upendra Dwivedi. The appointment was approved by the President of India and announced by the Ministry of Defence on Saturday. Lt Gen Seth will assume the rank of General and is expected to serve as Army Chief until August 31, 2028.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the President to the appointment of Lt General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General, with effect from 30 (th) June, 2026 vice General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, with a tenure upto 31st August, 2028," read a letter from the Ministry of Defence.

Lt Gen Seth is currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff and has held key staff and strategic appointments. He will assume charge after General Upendra Dwivedi retires on June 30. Lt Gen Seth has held several important operational and leadership roles in the Indian Army.

Before becoming Vice Chief, he headed the Southern Command, one of the Army's most important operational commands. He also played a significant role during Operation Sindoor and supervised key tri-services military exercises conducted along India's western border.

Who is Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth?

An officer from the Armoured Corps, Lt Gen Seth was commissioned into the Indian Army in 1986 after graduating from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla. His military career spans nearly 40 years and includes a wide range of command, staff and strategic assignments. Throughout his service, he has worked in different operational environments, from desert sectors to counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Seth has commanded an Armoured Regiment, an Armoured Brigade and a Counter-Insurgency Force. He later led the prestigious Sudarshan Chakra Corps and also served as General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Area, where he oversaw several major national and international engagements.

His experience covers both field operations and high-level military planning, making him one of the most experienced officers in the Army. Apart from his field commands, Lt Gen Seth has undergone professional military training in India and abroad.

He attended advanced military courses in France, the United States and India, including programmes at the Military College in Paris, the Naval Postgraduate School in California and the National Defence College in New Delhi.He has also served with the United Nations Mission in Angola and held several important appointments at Army Headquarters and command formations.

With General Upendra Dwivedi set to retire at the end of June, Lt Gen Dhiraj.

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