Lok Sabha passes Demands for Grants and Appropriation Bill 2022

The Bill was passed by voice vote

Introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Bill was passed after cut motions

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Demands for Grants and Appropriation Bill, 2022, by a voice vote, giving the government authorisation to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working.

The bill, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was passed after cut motions, moved by various opposition members, were rejected.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the Demand for Grants for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways after Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the immense potential of waterways in India has only been truly realised in the last seven years.

"The infrastructure created due to Maritime India Vision 2030 and Sagarmala, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, has led to huge gains in the EXIM and domestic trade of India, 95 per cent of which is done via the maritime sector," he said, adding that with port-led industrialisation, connectivity, infrastructure, fishing harbours, tourism, and coastal community development, all states will benefit hugely.

