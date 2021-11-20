Saturday, November 20, 2021
     
Low orbiting satellite spotted along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

People living in forward areas of Dhargalooon, Lanjiote along the LoC spotted the object with blinking light. 

Poonch Published on: November 20, 2021 8:07 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY.COM.

Low orbiting satellite spotted along LoC in J&K’s Poonch.

A low orbiting satellite was spotted near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a defence official said.

People living in forward areas of Dhargalooon, Lanjiote along the LoC spotted the object with blinking light, triggering panic among the residents, he said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

