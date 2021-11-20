Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Low orbiting satellite spotted along LoC in J&K’s Poonch.

A low orbiting satellite was spotted near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a defence official said.

People living in forward areas of Dhargalooon, Lanjiote along the LoC spotted the object with blinking light, triggering panic among the residents, he said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

