low intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday, an official of the Meteorological department said.

The tremor was felt at 11.25 am and lasted for a few seconds, the official added.

As per the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was 34 kilometres northeast of Tajikistan's Roshtqal. The exact time of the quake was 16:11:16 pm.

There was no immediate report of any casualty of damage to property.