Lover kills 26-year-old dentist in Jammu during Holi vacation; attempts suicide

In a horrific incident, a 26-year-old dentist was brutally murdered by her male friend on the outskirts of Janipur city of Jammu. The deceased was identified as Dr. Sumedha while the accused is one Johar Gana.

According to police sources, Janipur Police received a phone call last evening from a relative of the accused that the latter has shared a post on his Facebook page informing that he is committing suicide as he is fed up with his life. The police immediately reached the spot but found the main gate of the house locked from the inside.

Sources said the police team broke into the house and saw the accused in critical condition with stab injuries in his abdomen with the body of his friend, Dr Sumedha lying in a pool of blood alongside. The girl also had stab injuries in her abdomen.

It also came to fore that the deceased girl came to Jammu on Holi vacation and went straight to the accused person’s house where they had a fight over some issue.



“In initial investigation, it came to fore that the deceased doctor and the accused were close friends and both were in a relationship for quite some time.

