Lotus blooms return to Kashmir's Wular Lake after 30 years, bring hope and joy among locals As the lotus blooms continue to spread across the Wular Lake, the locals are filled with a renewed sense of hope and joy. The lake has once again become a place of tranquillity and beauty, and the people of Kashmir are grateful for this small miracle that has brought them a glimmer of happiness.

New Delhi:

For many years, conflict and unrest have plagued Kashmir, sometimes referred to as the "Paradise on Earth". But in the middle of all the chaos and uncertainty, the lotus bloom in Wular Lake represents a ray of hope and happiness that has returned to the valley after a long thirty-year absence.

The largest freshwater lake in India is Wular Lake, which is situated in Kashmir's northern region. It is an essential source of income for the residents and covers an area of more than 200 square kilometres. It lies between the towns of Sopore and Bandipora. However, over time, the lake's splendour and beauty have diminished since the 1992 floods as a result of numerous environmental factors and human activities. The once-blooming lotus blossoms had vanished, leaving it dirty and hazy.

However, after thirty years, the lotus blooms have returned to the Wular Lake in a stunning turn of events. The residents, who depend on the lake for their livelihood, are feeling happy and hopeful as a result of this amazing event.

In Kashmir, the lotus blossom has great cultural significance. It is frequently referred to as "Kashmir's Queen" and represents resilience, beauty, and purity. In addition to enhancing Wular Lake's natural beauty, the return of lotus blossoms has deeper significance for the Kashmiri people.

The revival of the lotus is being attributed to an ongoing desilting and restoration project by the Wular Lake Management Authority.

The efforts, which started in 2020, aim to restore the lake’s original depth and improve water flow by removing silt and waste carried by the Jhelum River and its tributaries.

“We thought this would never return,” Mohammad Yaqoob, a local farmer from Watlab village in the neighbourhood, told a local news agency in Kashmir.

“The lotus has seen a revival in areas where we have removed silt over the last few years. Since lotus seeds were buried deep inside the silt and soil, they couldn’t grow. Now that the silt has been removed, lotus has again grown,” says Mudasir Ahmad, a zonal officer of the Wular Conservation and Management Authority, told the Indian Express.

“My father used to harvest lotus stems here. I used to help him when I was young. Then the flood came and everything changed,” he said

A mainstay of traditional Kashmiri cooking, the lotus stem also offered seasonal work, particularly during the severe winter months when there were few other sources of income. Dal Lake and Manasbal Lake in the Valley are also home to lotuses.

Although lotus stems had not been observed for decades, officials stated that the root structures of the plant were still hidden beneath the silt.

According to the officials, the desilting process has so far cleared the lake of more than 7.9 million cubic meters of silt. In places where dredging was finished this year, the authorities planted lotus seeds.

The larger objective, according to the conservation plan's participating authorities, is to construct retention basins alongside significant streams to prevent silt and waste from entering the lake in the future.

Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Laharwalpora, said, “We threw seeds into the lake many times, but nothing grew." “It’s only now, after the silt was cleared, that we see the flowers again.”

"The return of the lotus is not only a sign of ecological improvement but also a source of renewed economic activity for many households around the lake," Ahmad told the news agency.

Devastating floods in Kashmir in September 1992 deposited a lot of silt, burying the lotus vegetation and seriously harming the rich ecosystem of Wular Lake.

