Lord Ram was not an ideal, didn't rule for 11,000 years: Kannada writer KS Bhagwan

Karnataka: A retired Kannada professor and writer KS Bhagwan could be at the centre of a new row after he made controversial remarks on Lord Ram saying that he was not an ideal and didn't rule for 11,000 years.

"There is talk about building a Rama Rajya... If one reads the Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana, it will become evident that (Lord) Rama was not ideal. He did not rule for 11,000 years, but only for 11 years," said KS Bhagwan in Mandya, Karnataka.

The writer further said, "(Lord) Rama would sit with Sita in the afternoon and spend the rest of the day drinking... He sent his wife Sita into the forest and didn't bother about her... He chopped off the head of Shambuka, a Shudra, who was sitting in penance under a tree. How can he be ideal?"

