PM Modi greets people on lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Festival

PM Modi greets people on lord Jagganath Rath Yatra Festival

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings for the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra festival. The auspicious chariot festival is commencing today in Odisha's Puri. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said "divine journey of Lord Jagannath" fill everyone's lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment."

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Lakhs of people visit Puri every year to celebrate the festival which is usually celebrated in June-July. The festival is celebrated when Lord Jagannath and his two siblings; Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are ready to give darshan to the public in Raths and visit Gundicha Temple.

PM Modi's tweet

"Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment," he tweeted.

PM Modi also shared a video along with his tweet showing him participating in a Rath Yatra procession. In the video, he is heard saying that Rath Yatra celebrated in Puri is unique in itself.

"Rath Yatra has become an identity of India throughout the world. It is celebrated in many states of the country. However, the Rath Yatra in Puri has an aura of its own," he is heard saying in the video.

He shared his experience

In the video, he also shared his experience when he used to participate in the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra when he was in Gujarat.

"When I was in Gujarat I used to participate in the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. In these Rath Yatras, it is amazing how people from every community come together for the festivities. This also strengthens the unity of the country," he said.

