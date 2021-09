Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE London-bound flight, carrying Prince of Bhutan, aborts take-off at Delhi airport after swarm of ants found

In a bizarre incident, an Air India flight aborted its take-off at Delhi airport on Monday after a swarm of ants were found in the business class category.

Interestingly, the London-bound flight (AI-111) was carrying the Prince of Bhutan.

Later, Air India changed the aircraft.

