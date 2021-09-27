Monday, September 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Lonavala: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail at station

Lonavala: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail at station

Other lines at Lonawala are unaffected & attempts for restoration of line are underway

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: September 27, 2021 10:31 IST
indore express derails
Image Source : INDIA TV

Lonavala: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail at station

As many as two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Maharashtra's Lonavala station while entering the platform, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Central Railway. As per the officials, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

"2 trolleys of rear 2 coaches ( 2nd and 3rd last ) of Indore- Daund special train derailed at Lonawala station while entering the platform. No casualties or injuries are reported. Railway Relief van is reaching the spot shortly. Other lines at Lonavala are unaffected and attempts for restoration of the line are underway," the officials said.

Other lines at Lonawala are unaffected & attempts for restoration of line are underway

Further details awaited. 

Also Read: Cyclone Gulab: South Central Railway cancels 12 trains in view of cyclonic storm

Also Read: US: 3 killed, several injured as Amtrak train derails in Montana

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News