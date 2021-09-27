Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lonavala: 2 coaches of Indore-Daund special train derail at station

As many as two coaches of the Indore-Daund special train derailed at Maharashtra's Lonavala station while entering the platform, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Central Railway. As per the officials, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

"2 trolleys of rear 2 coaches ( 2nd and 3rd last ) of Indore- Daund special train derailed at Lonawala station while entering the platform. No casualties or injuries are reported. Railway Relief van is reaching the spot shortly. Other lines at Lonavala are unaffected and attempts for restoration of the line are underway," the officials said.

Other lines at Lonawala are unaffected & attempts for restoration of line are underway

Further details awaited.

Latest India News