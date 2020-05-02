Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi dies of coronavirus

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, Judicial Member of Lokpal and former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court, dies after testing testing positive for coronavirus. He was one of the four judicial members of the Lokpal.

He was admitted at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Reportedly, His daughter and cook, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, have been recovered.

In the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen by 2,411, taking the country’s tally to 37,776 cases, including 1,223 deaths and 10,017 recoveries.

