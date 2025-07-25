Lok Sabha to run smoothly from Monday as Speaker Birla meets party leaders amid frequent adjournments During the meeting, Speaker Om Birla is said to have told the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to continue. He also stressed that even when there are disagreements, those should be expressed within the democratic traditions.

New Delhi:

In a key development aimed at restoring order in Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting with senior leaders of various political parties on Friday. As per information, the outcome of the meeting was a mutual agreement that the Lok Sabha will function smoothly from Monday (July 28). Speaker Birla, who has been visibly concerned over the repeated adjournments over the past five days, urged the leaders to ensure that proceedings are conducted with seriousness and dignity. He specifically emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum during the crucial Question Hour, which often sets the tone for the day's discussions.

A major item on Monday's agenda will be the discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', a topic expected to draw wide participation from members across party lines. The Op Sindoor has garnered significant attention in recent weeks and could lead to a substantive exchange of views in the House.

Opposition raises several issues

Since the Monsoon session began on July 21, the Opposition has raised several contentious issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, US President Donald Trump's controversial remarks on an alleged India-Pakistan 'ceasefire,' and the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. These topics have contributed to the charged political atmosphere which led to frequent clashes and stalled debates.

House faces frequent disruptions

It is for the fifth straight day that the Question Hour in the Lower House was disrupted since the Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 21. Soon after the House convened for the day, Opposition members sought to raise the issue of electoral rolls revision in Bihar and many of them were standing in the aisle. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manickam Tagore had moved an adjournment motion notice to discuss the "Mass Disenfranchisement of 52 Lakh Voters in Bihar", which he called as a "deliberate assault on the constitution and democracy by the Modi Government using the Election Commission."

