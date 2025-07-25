Lok Sabha to initiate proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma: Kiren Rijiju Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday that it was a unanimous decision of all political parties to move unitedly in a case of perceived corruption in judiciary, asserting that Lok Sabha will take up the motion.

New Delhi:

In the alleged cash discovery row, Lok Sabha will initiate a bipartisan motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, who is embroiled in a suspected corruption case, after the opposition-sponsored notice for a similar motion in Rajya Sabha was not admitted.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that it was a unanimous decision of all political parties to move unitedly in a case of perceived corruption in judiciary, asserting that Lok Sabha will take up the motion, which was signed by 152 MPs from the ruling alliance and the Opposition.

"The proceedings will begin in the Lok Sabha," Rijiju stated. "We shouldn't remain in any doubt."

Jagdeep Dhankhar had acknowledged receipt of notice

According to official sources, the Rajya Sabha secretariat did not admit the opposition-backed motion, which had been submitted the same day, July 21, as the bipartisan notice received by the Lok Sabha. The move effectively ends speculation surrounding the motion signed by 63 Rajya Sabha members from opposition parties.

On July 21, then-Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had acknowledged the receipt of the notice in the Upper House, sparking alarm within the government and culminating in his sudden resignation that evening.

Rijiju emphasised that the decision to act against Varma was a collective one, noting that the removal process would be initiated in the Lok Sabha and later taken up in the Rajya Sabha, in accordance with the Judges (Inquiry) Act.

Om Birla to announce three-member inquiry panel

Speaker Om Birla is expected to announce a three-member inquiry committee to examine the allegations against the Allahabad High Court judge. As per the Judges (Inquiry) Act, if notices are submitted in both Houses on the same day, the committee to investigate the charges must be constituted jointly by the Lok Sabha

Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman. However, sources confirmed that the Rajya Sabha notice was ultimately not admitted. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, now serving as the acting presiding officer, has been involved in consultations with the government and Parliament regarding the matter.

The inquiry panel will consist of three members: either the Chief Justice of India or a sitting Supreme Court judge, a chief justice from a high court, and a jurist of eminent standing.

What had happened in the case?

The controversy began after a fire incident outside Varma’s residence in Delhi led to the discovery of partially burnt bundles of currency.

In response, then-Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna formed a three-judge committee, which eventually indicted Varma. Despite this, Varma, who was transferred back to his parent Allahabad High Court from the Delhi High Court, refused to resign, prompting the chief justice to forward the report to the President and Prime Minister, recommending his removal.

Justice Varma, maintaining his innocence, has challenged the committee’s findings before the Supreme Court.