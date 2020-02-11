Lok Sabha takes 19-day break during Budget session 2020, adjourns till March 1

The Lok Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned till March 1, taking a break of 19 days during the Budget session 2020. It will meet on March 2 again for further business and will continue proceedings till April 3. After passing the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) order (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 11 a.m. on March 2. This was the only Bill that was passed in the lower House in the first 12-day phase of this session.

This year's Budget session was divided into two parts. The first part began on January 31 and continued till Tuesday. The second half of the session will be from March 2 to April 3.

MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai took oath, signed the roll and took his seat on day one of the Budget session on January 31 soon after the House reassembled at 12.45 p.m. on the day after its sine die adjournment in the Winter Session last year.

During this phase, the Lok Sabha saw over 20 hours of discussion on President Ram Nath Kovind's address to both houses of Parliament and the Union Budget 2020-2021 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Sitharaman presented the Budget amid an economic slowdown in the country.

A day earlier, she tabled the Economic Survey in the House.