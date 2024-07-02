Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Rahul Gandhi for directing members to enter Well of House | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Parliament Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (July 2) rapped Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for directing the members to enter the Well of the House in protest as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s began his speech in response to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

The Speaker rapped Rahul Gandhi and told him that he was given sufficient chance and time to speak in the House. He also asked the LoP to "maintain the dignity of the Parliament".

“Dear LoP, this does not suit you. You have been given sufficient chances and time. This does not suit you that you are giving direction in the House when the Leader of the House is speaking. This is not appropriate according to the Parliamentary traditions. This is the wrong way. Maintain the dignity of the Parliament. You are directing the members to come to the Well of the House? Is this how you are the Leader of Opposition?” Birla said while chiding Rahul Gandhi.

