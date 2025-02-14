Friday, February 14, 2025
     
Lok Sabha Speaker constitutes Select Committee to examine New Income Tax Bill, Baijayant Panda named chairman

New Income Tax Bill: On February 14, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the Income Tax Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha and urged Speaker Om Birla to refer it to a select committee of the House.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 22:28 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 22:46 IST
Select Committee to examine New Income Tax Bill
Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

New Income Tax Bill: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted a Select Committee to examine the New Income Tax Bill, 2025. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Odisha's Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda has been appointed as the Chairperson of the 31-member committee. 

Notable names in the committee include BJP MP from Jharkhand Dr Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Karnataka Jagadish Shettar, BJP Rajasthan MP PP Chaudhary, Congress Haryana MP Deepender Singh Hooda, TMC West Bengal Mahua Moitra, NCP (SP) Maharashtra MP Supriya Suleamong others. 

