Lok Sabha Speaker constitutes Select Committee to examine New Income Tax Bill, Baijayant Panda named chairman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

New Income Tax Bill: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted a Select Committee to examine the New Income Tax Bill, 2025. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Odisha's Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda has been appointed as the Chairperson of the 31-member committee.

Notable names in the committee include BJP MP from Jharkhand Dr Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP from Karnataka Jagadish Shettar, BJP Rajasthan MP PP Chaudhary, Congress Haryana MP Deepender Singh Hooda, TMC West Bengal Mahua Moitra, NCP (SP) Maharashtra MP Supriya Suleamong others.