Lok Sabha Secretariat gears up to welcome newly elected MPs with streamlined, paperless registration process

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Parliament Building in New Delhi.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat is prepared to welcome members of the 18th Lok Sabha with a streamlined and paperless registration process. Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh oversees the preparations, ensuring all measures are in place. The registration will be conducted through an online integrated software application, significantly reducing paperwork and saving time for MPs. The software captures bio-profile data and issues Parliament Identity Cards, and CGHS cards using facial and biometric recognition.

Enhanced infrastructure and facilities

Registration will occur in the Parliament House Annexe with 20 digital counters equipped for the end-to-end registration process. Additional facilities include separate counters for photography and facial recognition, simultaneous opening of SBI bank accounts, and issuance of permanent identity cards. A waiting area is provided for MPs' families and guests, with overflow arrangements in a nearby committee room. Seventy trained officers will manage the registration counters, ensuring a smooth process.

Comprehensive support services

The Secretariat has arranged transit accommodation for new MPs and will use a software-based system for allotment. Guideposts at major airports and railway stations will assist MPs on arrival, with transport facilities available to ferry them to designated locations. CGHS medical posts and ambulance services will operate 24/7 to ensure MPs have access to medical care. The Secretariat aims to minimise complications and provide efficient support during the registration period from June 5 to 14.

Also read | Exit Poll Result 2024 Date: Exit polls to be out after last phase of Lok Sabha voting on June 1, check details