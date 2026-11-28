While the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continue trading barbs over delimitation, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday notified changes in seating arrangements for 97 MPs. The highlight of this is the seating arrangement for 22 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs who would now sit away from the Congress.

The moves as the Tamil Nadu-based party announced its support for the Delimitation Bill that would be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The DMK had vehemently opposed delimitation, but has made a U-turn to support it after saying the proposed legislation incorporates its demands, describing it as a win for all southern states.

"This is a victory for the sustained struggles waged by the DMK since 2024. A victory for all the southern states, including Tamil Nadu," MK Stalin, DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister, said in a statement. "We must think calmly, without getting emotional, about what would happen if we missed this Delimitation Bill, which provides for a 50 per cent increase in constituencies for all states based on the 1971 population."

The change in DMK's stance

The change in DMK's stance came months after it was ousted from power in Tamil Nadu after assembly polls. But more than that, the Congress' decision to snap ties with the DMK and join the TVK-led government could have made the DMK rethink its position. The party has strongly criticised the Congress and accused it of backstabbing, even though the grand old party defended its stand.

Later, DMK MK Kanimozhi had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking a change in party's seating arrangement, noting it is no longer a part of the INDIA bloc.

"I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the MPs belonging to the DMK in the Lok Sabha. In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House," she had said.

The Delimitation Bill

Three key bills, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, would be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bills are linked to delimitation and facilitating the implementation of 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state legislatures.

The bills would be tabled by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and the government has urged opposition parties to ensure their passage in the House.

But the Congress has strongly criticised the move, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi calling it a move to steal elections and ensure that the BJP stays in power permanently.

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