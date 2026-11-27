New Delhi:

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has taken a significant step towards the proposed delimitation exercise by clearing key amendments to the Bill. As per sources, the amendments provide for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states and extend the freeze on using the 1971 Census to determine each state's proportional representation in the House by another 25 years. The move addresses a key demand raised by several southern states.

The proposed Delimitation Bill will pave the way for an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 550-seat framework mentioned in the proposal to a maximum of 850 seats. Delimitation involves redrawing constituency boundaries and determining the allocation of seats based on the framework adopted for the exercise.

The proposal has sparked political concerns, particularly among parties in southern states, which have questioned how the exercise could affect their representation in Parliament. The debate has also become closely linked to the implementation of women's reservation and the broader question of balancing population-based representation with the interests of states that have made progress in population control.

What is the Delimitation Bill?

Delimitation is the exercise of revising the boundaries of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies and determining how seats are distributed in accordance with the applicable population framework. The process is undertaken by an independent Delimitation Commission under constitutional provisions, including Articles 81, 82, and 170. The exercise is intended to ensure a broadly balanced population representation across constituencies while also revising the allocation of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill seeks to modify provisions concerning the strength of the Lok Sabha and the distribution of seats among states and Union Territories. One of its major proposals is to expand the maximum strength of the Lower House.

Under the existing constitutional framework, the Lok Sabha can have a maximum of 550 members, comprising up to 530 representatives from states and 20 from Union Territories. The proposed amendment seeks to raise the ceiling to 850 members, with a maximum of 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.

Special Parliament Session to commence on November 30

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the second part of the Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha would begin on November 30 and is expected to conclude on December 3, subject to government business. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to take up essential government business.

The brief sitting has fuelled speculation about the introduction of the proposed Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill. However, the government has not officially confirmed which legislative proposals will be taken up during the session. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session of 2026, which concluded on August 13, with both Houses adjourned sine die.

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